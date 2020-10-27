Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,373,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. 41,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

