Essex Savings Bank Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 871,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

