Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eaton by 406.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 234.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eaton by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.81. 15,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $111.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

