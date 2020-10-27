Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL remained flat at $$57.49 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

