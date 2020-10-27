Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $1,585.23. 27,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,456.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

