Essex Savings Bank Takes $320,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 290,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

