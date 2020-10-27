Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. Exagen posted earnings of ($11.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 12,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

