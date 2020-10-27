Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Facebook by 23.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 31,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 53.6% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

FB traded up $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $281.37. The company had a trading volume of 375,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

