Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.58 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $183,183.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,924 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,106,011 shares of company stock worth $181,475,614 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 942.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.