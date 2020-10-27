First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.
NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $480.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.
In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $30,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
