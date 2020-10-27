First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $480.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $30,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

