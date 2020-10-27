First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

