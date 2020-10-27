First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) vs. EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Financial Contrast

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -9.09% -0.74% -0.32% EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and EXXARO RESOURCE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 10 0 2.77 EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $14.91, suggesting a potential upside of 39.48%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 1.81 -$57.00 million N/A N/A EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

