FLIP Hits Market Cap of $408,213.32 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $408,213.32 and $657.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00237546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01301530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00127810 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

