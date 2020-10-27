Folgory Coin (FLG) One Day Volume Tops $302,341.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00005400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $302,341.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.36 or 0.04406104 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00274483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.