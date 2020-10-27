Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,268,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,527 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,787,000.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

