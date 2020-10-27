Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,599 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 103,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,914. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

