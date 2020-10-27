Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. 1,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,613. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.