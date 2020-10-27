Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

VZ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. The company has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

