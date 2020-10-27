Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 691 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,582.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,456.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

