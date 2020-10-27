Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,382 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. 26,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

