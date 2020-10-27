Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 4,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.