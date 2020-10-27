Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

XOM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 421,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,147,250. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

