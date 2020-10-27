Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 95,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,444,424. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

