Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 1,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,252. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.