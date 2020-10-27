Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 3,156,596 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit