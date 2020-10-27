Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 3,156,596 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

