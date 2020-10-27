Franklin Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,911. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

