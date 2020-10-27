Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

