Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of FCX opened at $17.36 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

