Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €87.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

FME stock opened at €68.70 ($80.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

