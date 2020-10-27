Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

