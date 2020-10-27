Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) versus Lineage Cell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:LCTX) Head to Head Review

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

37.2% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,326.00% -24.06% -21.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 50.28 -$11.71 million $0.14 8.43

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and Lineage Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lineage Cell Therapeutics beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; ReGlyde, a HyStem product in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation, and as a platform for intraarticular drug delivery in osteoarthritis; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develop bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; MalaCards, a human disease database; and Hextend, a plasma volume expander used to treat or prevent hypovolemia, including albumin, generic 6% hetastarch solutions, and crystalloid solutions, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.