General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.15 Billion

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $19.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.15 billion and the lowest is $18.29 billion. General Electric reported sales of $23.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $81.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.30 billion to $84.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

GE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,554,945. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

