General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $9.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

