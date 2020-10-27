Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $4.78 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

