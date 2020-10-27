Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00009572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $217,294.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00237455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.01300967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00127956 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Hotbit, Ovis, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

