Golden Star Resources (GSS) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Golden Star Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million -$67.43 million 26.56 Golden Star Resources Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.16

Golden Star Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50% Golden Star Resources Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Star Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Star Resources Competitors 733 2815 2618 95 2.33

Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 67.65%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Golden Star Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Golden Star Resources rivals beat Golden Star Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

