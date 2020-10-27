Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 100.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

