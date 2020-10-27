Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Down to $1.66

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.53. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 318 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 17.81%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 35,083 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,624.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,033.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $73,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.