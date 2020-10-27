GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. GoviEx Uranium shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.

