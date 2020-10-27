Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Trading Up 8.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 116,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 114,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
Specifically, Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,640.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUS)
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
