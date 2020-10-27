Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Trading Up 8.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 116,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 114,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,640.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

