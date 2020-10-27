Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO.L) (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GRIO stock opened at GBX 72.87 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and a PE ratio of -31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
About Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO.L)
