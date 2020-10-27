Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO.L) (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRIO stock opened at GBX 72.87 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and a PE ratio of -31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

