Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,482. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

