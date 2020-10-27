Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $31.75. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 301,468 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

