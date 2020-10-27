Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

