Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.
Shares of HAS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50.
In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
