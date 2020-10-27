HashBX Tops 1-Day Volume of $274.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $816,937.26 and approximately $274.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.36 or 0.04406104 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00274483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

