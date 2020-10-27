Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter.

NYSE:HVT.A opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

