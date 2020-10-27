HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $81,520,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after acquiring an additional 631,592 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

