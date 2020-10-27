HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.00. 35,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

