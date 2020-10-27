Head to Head Comparison: Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) vs. Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retail Properties of America and Income Opportunity Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 2 3 2 0 2.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus price target of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 53.42%. Given Retail Properties of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $481.69 million 2.53 $32.40 million $1.08 5.26 Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A N/A $4.14 million N/A N/A

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 0.66% 0.42% 0.18% Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A 4.21% 4.21%

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

