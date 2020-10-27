Head to Head Contrast: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) versus Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Appian has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Appian and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -16.47% -21.85% -12.27% Aware -108.85% -21.94% -20.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Appian and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 6 1 0 2.00 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Appian currently has a consensus price target of $50.38, suggesting a potential downside of 28.96%. Given Appian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Aware.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appian and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $260.35 million 19.02 -$50.71 million ($0.77) -92.09 Aware $12.20 million 4.58 -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Summary

Appian beats Aware on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

